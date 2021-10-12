BC Ambulance vehicle catches fire at Kimberley station

The Kimberley Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vehicle fire that engulfed a BC Ambulance vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning, October 10, 2021.

Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad says the call came in at 4:44 a.m and when fire fighters responded the vehicle was fully engulfed.

He says they are not quite sure what caused the fire, but the ambulances are plugged in to battery chargers and such.

The investigation will continue.

