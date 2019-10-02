BC Agricultural Expo “fabulous” from start to finish

Boys and girls, aged four and up, showcase their projects for trophies, ribbons and cash prizes

This was Riley and Madison Dag’s first year showcasing their projects for the 2019 B.C. Agricultural Expo at the Agriplex in Barriere, British Columbia on Saturday, Sept. 28. Millar Hill photo.

Youth from around the province attended the Agricultural Expo at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere from Sept. 27 to 30, representing 4-H and open clubs.

Animals such as horses, cows, goats and sheep could all be seen at the five-day event presented by the B.C. Agricultural Exposition Society.

Evelyn Pilatzke, the president of the B.C. Agricultural Exposition Society, said there were more than 200 4-H youth in attendance. Around the Agriplex, attendees could see boys and girls, aged five and up, showcasing their projects among other 4-H members for trophies, ribbons and cash prizes.

Wyatt Gowan was one of those youth. Gowan lives on a ranch with his family in Kamloops and said the expo has become a family tradition. This was his third-year competing.

“I am competing for one of the open single categories,” said Gowan. “It’s great being able to meet all of the people and be apart of it.”

Pilatzke said the exposition also showcased projects like photography, quilting and leatherwork.

“This help supports them (the kids) in their future endeavours,” said Pilatzke. “For most of the kids, this is their final fair. It gives them a chance to showcase their final market projects.”

Generally, most of the youth will start their projects in March. The 4-H members will get their projects ready for the remainder of the year until September – caring, maintaining and raising their livestock.

“These are market-ready animals for the industry,” said Pilatzke.

In order to be apart of 4-H, youth must be at least nine years old, but anyone younger can still showcase their project in an open category. Such as four-year-old Madison Dag and her sister Riley who is six. The girls live on a ranch and wanted to follow in their mother’s footsteps.

On Saturday, the two girls were busy prepping their sheep, just in time to show them off to the panel of judges.

“The exposition doesn’t just highlight the first place winners, it’s more about helping the children learn and grow,” said Pilatzke. “It teaches them responsibility, public speaking. It really is a learning experience.”

Each year in September, the town of Barriere is host to the exposition. This was the fourth annual event.

“It was a fabulous week, it really was,” said Pilatzke.

Category Champions

– Open Single Steer & Champion Overall Market Steer – Sheila Erichuk

– Overall Lamb & Champion Open Single Lamb – Julieanne and Mark Brown

– 4-H Market Steer & Reserve Champion Overall Market Steer – Rylonn Elliot

– Reserve Grand Champion Lamb & Reserve Champion Open Single Lamb – Julieanne and Mark Brown

– Youth Open Market Steer & Reserve Champion Open Single Steer – Evan Cuthbertson

– 4-H Lamb – Aubree Higgins

– 4-H Market Steer/ Homegrown 4-H Steer – Amanda McGillivray

– Youth Open Lamb – Evan Cuthbertson

– Reserve Champion 4-H Lamb – Helena Schuler

– Reserve Champion Open Youth Lamb – Riley Cuthbertson

– Grand Champion Lamb Carcass & Champion Open Lamb Carcass – Colleen Smailes

– Champion Open Carcass Steer & Reserve Champion Overall Carcass Steer – Bob Marshall

– Grand Champion Sale Photo – Tahlia Clarke

– Reserve Grand Champion Sale Photo – Caleb Cartwright

– Reserve Grand Champion Lamb Carcass & Reserve Champion Open Lamb Carcass – Shawna McQueen

– Reserve Champion 4-H Carcass Steer – Jeremy Salle

– Champion 4-H Lamb Carcass – Helena Schuler

– Reserve Champion Open Carcass Steer – Eric Fraser

– Reserve Champion 4-H Lamb Carcass – Halle Smith

– Reserve Champion Open Youth Market Steer – Noah Sherwood

– Champion Market Chevon – Austin Bijl

– Reserve Champion Market Chevon – Rachel Bijl

– Grand Champion Goat Carcass & Champion 4-H Goat Carcass – Harmony Trommeshauser

– Champion Open Goat Carcass – Jessica Peters

– Reserve Champion Open Goat Carcass – Jessica Peters