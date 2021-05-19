BC adults 18 and older now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine

More than 50% of eligible British Columbians have received their first vaccine

All British Columbians aged 18 and older are now able to book their first COVID-19 vaccinations, although they might have to wait to actually receive their shot.

However, any adult residents of Spences Bridge, Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and the surrounding area who missed out on the COVID-19 community vaccination clinics in Clinton and Ashcroft are able to book now and get their shot at clinics in Kamloops or Merritt.

There is a possibility that more community clinics in small towns might be held if there is sufficient demand, but no defnite plans have been announced.

Interior Health says that it administered 2,664 first vaccines at the Clinton and Ashcroft clinics. As of May 14, 386,279 vaccines have been administered across the IH region. This includes 364,749 first doses and 21,530 second doses. Province-wide, more than 50 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Interior Health is calling on private sector employers, coaches, faith leaders, service groups, tourism operators, and more to encourage their networks to register and schedule their immunizations.

“This challenging pandemic has pushed people to their limits,” says IH president and CEO Susan Brown. “We are so close to seeing light at the end of the tunnel, but our collective success starts with getting people to register for their vaccine notifications. We are asking community leaders to join in and use their influence to help us encourage everyone to get immunized.”

Anyone who has received their first vaccination, and who registered/booked through the provincial phone or online booking system, will automatically receive a notice approximately 13 weeks after their vaccination with details about booking their second one. Second doses are expected to be administered 16 weeks after the first one.

If you have not yet booked your vaccination, you can register online 24/7 at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

Registrants will only be asked to provide their first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, and an email or phone number.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. Individuals are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt and must wear a mask. It is also a good idea ro make sure you have had something to eat before receiving the vaccine, as getting vaccinated on an empty stomach is not ideal.

After the shot, patients will wait at the clinic for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal