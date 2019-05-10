Bayside student wins frst prize in French public speaking competition

For some people public speaking can leave them with sweaty palms, stomach aches and their hearts racing, but not for four Saanich students, and to top it all off — they spoke in French.
Tessa Hunter-Siebert, a Grade 6 student, won first place in this year’s pan-provincial French public speaking competition, Concours d’art oratoire, held on May 4 at Simon Fraser University in Surrey.
“Concours is an outstanding showcase and celebration of excellence in French language education,” said Greer Cummings, President of Canadian Parents for French B.C. and Yukon.
The 36th year of the competition saw 10,000 students from across B.C. with only 209 students making it to the provincial finals. Three other students from Saanich made the provincial finals; Grade 7 student Lily MacGregor, Grade 8 students Josephine Hill and Joanna Banister.
All the students attend Bayside Middle School.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram