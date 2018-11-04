Baynes Sound Lions Club completes 30 km wheelbarrow walk for CVCDA

This is the 42 annual walk for the children

Members of Lions Clubs in the area walk a yellow wheelbarrow down the Old Island Highway from Fanny Bay to the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay. The annual walk raises money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

For 42 years, the Baynes Sound Lions Club has been pushing a wheelbarrow from Fanny Bay to the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay to raise money for the Comox Valley Child Development Association’s telethon.

Lions member Jacqueline Miller said for the past couple years, the Lions Club has raised close to 10 per cent of the CVCDA telethon total during their 30 kilometre walk.

“We were lucky at one time to get three or four thousand dollars, this year we’ve already topped $10,000,” said Lions member Jacqueline Miller during a break at the Roy’s Towne Pub after taking over 29,000 steps along the highway.

This total includes proceeds from Lions Club fundraisers throughout the month of October, such as concerts and meat draws.

The walk started at 8:30 a.m. and when they reached Royston at 3 p.m., Miller estimates that 30-40 cars had stopped to donate money.

Though there are only 12 members in the club, each year the Baynes Sound Lions join forces with other local clubs for the walk.

“We work together to raise money for the betterment of the community,” said Miller. “Some people walk halfway, lots of people walk the whole way, and it’s lots of fun.”

Some of the Baynes Sound Lions Club members have children have gone to the CVCDA and know how important it is to the community. Miller said she raised a child with a disability and the CVCDA was not only a blessing for the child, but it also changed her life as well.

“The thing about the Child Development Association is it’s not just for the children. There’s a lot of people who have [children with disabilities] and they need support too.”

The Lions Club will reach the Sid Williams Theatre around 5 and donate their profits. The CVCDA annual telethon began at noon and will finish at 8 p.m. tonight.