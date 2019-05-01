Baynes Sound Connector surpasses 30,000 sailings in three years

The Baynes Sound Connector recently marked its third year of service on the Buckley Bay–Denman Island route, achieving savings of more than 415,000 litres of fuel compared with the traditional vessel that previously serviced the route.

The smaller power requirements of a cable ferry mean BC Ferries can reduce fuel consumption, leading to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 50 per cent. With no propellers and twice the fuel efficiency as conventional ferries, a cable ferry is a sustainable option for marine transportation. In addition, with no propellers it’s an exceptionally quiet ship both above and below the waterline.

“The Baynes Sound Connector has met and exceeded our expectations,” said Corrine Storey, BC Ferries’ vice-president and chief operating officer. “The ship has the ability to make more trips at peak times when demand is high and its on-time performance was 97.8 per cent last year. While cable ferry technology is over 100 years old, it’s the perfect application to reduce our carbon footprint for this particular route.”

At 1,900 metres, the Baynes Sound Connector is the world’s longest saltwater cable ferry crossing. The vessel has a maximum speed of over 8.5 knots and the capacity to carry 50 vehicles and 150 passengers and crew.