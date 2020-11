The building was abandoned and had been falling apart for years

The building had been abandoned for years (Christina Hoppe photo)

The Bay Motor Hotel burned to the ground in an early morning fire on Nov. 21, 2020. The building, which was severely damaged in the 2010 flood, had been standing abandoned for years and was apparently slated for demolition.

During its operating days the Bay hosted a full service bar and restaurant and offered dozens of rooms. It was shuttered after the 2010 flood and has remained empty ever since in an ever-increasing state of disrepair.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

