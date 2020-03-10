Battery-powered tools stolen after break-in at Albertsons in Parksville

A break-in at a Parksville building material supplier resulted in a smashed window and several items being stolen.
Local RCMP received a call from a security company at 7:31 a.m. on Sunday, March 8 that an incident at Albertsons Home Center on Franklin’s Gull Road in Parksville had occurred minutes earlier.
“We arrived moments later and there were tire tracks visible (moisture). No vehicle or suspects have yet to have been identified. Suspect apparently was driving a vehicle,” said Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Jesse Foreman in an email.
Foreman said the front door was smashed, allowing the suspect to enter and steal several battery-powered tools. They were in the building for less than two minutes.
“The investigation is ongoing with the use of surveillance and forensics,” said Foreman.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter