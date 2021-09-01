Baseball diamond on Richmond Loop in Burns Lake gets a makeover

Renovations to the dugout are complete, with more work to be done on the stands

The Bruce Macewen Little League baseball diamond located on Richmond Loop will be a much more enjoyable place to watch and play a game moving forward. A project is currently in progress to upgrade both the dugouts and the stands at the field.

Lakes District News spoke to Lynn Synotte about the project, who is one of the volunteers involved. According to Synotte, The Burns Lake Rotary Club championed the project by donating $18,000, while Chinook Community Forest donated $4,396 as well. The land was originally donated in 1966 by B.C Hydro.

Synotte added that the work was all done by rotary members and spouses, as well as a little league parent and two interested community members. “It’s not finished yet, but we’re getting there,” she said. “We still need to put the wooden seats on the bleachers, but the frames are up. We’re looking for volunteers to assist with this part.”

There will be one section of stands located on the right side of the field, and they should seat a few dozen people when finished. All the painting and refurbishing of the dugouts has been completed.

The Burs Lake Rotary club has been active for almost 60 years. They’ve assisted on and built numerous parks and recreation facilitys such as the skateboard park and bike park, the tennis courts. They also are involved in other community building projects such as providing scholarships to local high school students and helping the local food bank.

The Burns Lake Little League hadn’t been around for over two decades until it was launched in 2018. In the past its been divided by age, with an under six, under eight, under 10, and under 12 age group. There is also an 11-15 age group which is a little bit higher level of competitiveness.

The field being renovated is one of several fields that have been used in the past for games, including the fields at William Konkin Elementary, the College of New Caledonia and Lakes District Secondary School.

If anyone is interested in helping put the finishing touches on the project, please contact Synotte at 250-692-7007.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

