BASE Health and Wellness here for all fitness needs

There's a new fitness centre in town, courtesy of Jenn Burns, founder of BASE Health and Wellness.

Jenn Burns (third from the left) started BASE Health and Wellness to help the residents of Golden achieve their fitness needs. Photo Submitted.

BASE offers group classes as well as private training sessions to help the residents of Golden achieve all of their fitness and wellness goals. According to Burns, the entire basis of her business is dedicated to helping people, rather than just being focused on fitness.

“Everyone has their ‘why’,” said Burns. “Maybe they’re experiencing pain, or they want to move better, feel better, sleep better. Our goal is to completely understand everyone we talk to and find out what’s really important to them and figure out a plan.”

This philosophy was born out of Burns’ own experiences as a personal trainer. Her favourite part of the job is getting to know her clients, and watching them grow and achieve success in their goals.

Burns strongly believes that sport and movement are for everyone, and encourages people to get fit and see the positive effects spill into all aspects of their lives.

“The connections that I have with my clients, and learning about them and their stories and being able to help them,” said Burns. “I just wanted to do more of it and have a place where the community of Golden could come and feel at home, and feel like they could be a part of this.”

While her business is still relatively new, being founded in September of 2019, the support Burns has received from the community in Golden has allowed her to already start planning to grow BASE more.

“Starting a new business, it’s been challenging and fantastic, the community and the support has been just outstanding,” said Burns. “I’m so happy, I’ll never look back again, I’m happy to move forward and grow the business.”

They’ve already moved out of the Rec Plex, where they used to be based out of before they quickly outgrew the space there, and have recently secured their own location at 715 15th Street South. There, BASE is fully equipped to the fitness and wellness needs of Golden.

There is a 2,400 square foot workout area, a spin room, and an upper mezzanine for private training and athletic therapy. Burns says they’ll be looking to add workshops and community days to help encourage the people of Golden to stop by and feel welcomed.

Looking to the future, Burns sees BASE as Golden’s premiere functional training facility, with coaches onsite to guide and help everyone at all fitness levels to achieve their best life.

There are several memberships and passes that can be purchased for varying prices online through BASE’s website at basehealthandwellness.com.