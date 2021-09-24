Barron elected Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP after mail-in ballots counted

The counting took an especially long time in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, but the votes are now tallied and the riding has a new MP.
Lisa Marie Barron of the NDP, who finished election night with a 1,000-vote margin over runner-up Tamara Kronis of the Conservative Party, remained in first after mail-in ballots were counted Friday, Sept. 24.
Barron earned 19,896 votes, while Kronis received 18,615. Paul Manly of the Green Party, who had been the riding’s incumbent candidate, finished third in vote count with 17,640. Michelle Corfield of the Liberals ended up with 9,340 and Stephen Welton of the People’s Party of Canada had 3,385.
