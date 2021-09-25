Barron elected Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP after mail-in ballots counted

Lisa Marie Barron at her NDP campaign office on Aug. 15, the day the election was called. She will be Nanaimo-Ladysmith’s next MP after the counting of mail-in ballots confirmed her victory. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

The counting took an especially long time in Nanaimo-Ladysmith, but the votes are now tallied and the riding has a new MP.

Lisa Marie Barron of the NDP, who finished election night with a 1,000-vote margin over runner-up Tamara Kronis of the Conservative Party, remained in first after mail-in ballots were counted Friday, Sept. 24.

Barron earned 19,896 votes, while Kronis received 18,615. Paul Manly of the Green Party, who had been the riding’s incumbent candidate, finished third in vote count with 17,640. Michelle Corfield of the Liberals ended up with 9,340 and Stephen Welton of the People’s Party of Canada had 3,385.

In a series of social media posts, Barron express gratitude to the community, her campaign team, volunteers, donors and supporters and also thanked the other candidates who put their names forward.

“I am ready, and excited to join Jagmeet Singh and the NDP team to deliver the strong voice this riding has asked for and to fight for the change our country needs as your new member of Parliament for Nanaimo-Ladysmith,” Barron posted.

RELATED: ‘Toss-up’ in Nanaimo-Ladysmith a product of parties’ national campaigns, says poli-sci prof

RELATED: Election night doesn’t yield winner in Nanaimo-Ladysmith

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cowichan Valley Citizen