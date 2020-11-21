Barriere’s Rhonda Kershaw acclaimed as SD73 board chair for next term

Barriere’s Rhonda Kershaw will remain as chair of the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education. Kershaw was acclaimed during the mid-term SD73 inaugural meeting held Nov. 9 in Kamloops. Kershaw had assumed the role on July 27, 2020.

By Diana Skoglund

Rhonda Kershaw and Meghan Wade will remain as chair and vice-chair respectively of the Kamloops-Thompson Board of Education.

Acclaimed during the mid-term inaugural meeting held Nov. 9, at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, they had assumed the roles on July 27, 2020.

“Thank you to our fellow trustees for their vote of confidence in the work and effort we have put in over the past three months. Last month this board created its path forward always with a focus on what is best for students. Working together, we will focus on the future of our schools, advocacy, and strong policy governance all in the context of leading learning during a global pandemic. We are proud to lead this work in the coming year on behalf of the Board, our staff, our parents and most of all our students,” they said in a joint statement.

Kershaw, was elected vice-chair in 2018 and is serving her third term as a trustee. Representing Barriere, she was nominated by Trustee Shelley Sim. Kershaw has served on the audit committee, the education committee of the whole, human resources (BCPSEA), and District Parents Advisory Council.

Meghan Wade was acclaimed as the vice-chair following a nomination by Trustee Joseph Small. Having previously served as chair, Wade is in her fourth term as a trustee.

Trustee John O’Fee, nominated by Trustee Kathleen Karpuk, was acclaimed as the SD73 representative on the provincial council of the BC School Trustees Association, while Trustee Heather Grieve, nominated by Vice-Chair Meghan Wade, was acclaimed as the board representative for the BC Public Sector Employers Association.

Clearwater Times