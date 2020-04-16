Barriere will bloom this year with victory garden contest

Barriere blooms every spring in this North Thompson Valley Community. In fact it's gardens have bloomed so much in past years that the town has won a number of impressive awards for the efforts of area residents and businesses who take pride in where they live, work and play.

Barriere blooms every spring in this North Thompson Valley Community. In fact it’s gardens have bloomed so much in past years that the town has won a number of impressive awards for the efforts of area residents and businesses who take pride in where they live, work and play.

This year, 2020 has so far proved to be a roller coaster ride throughout the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant loss of life, financial losses, self-isolating and social distancing.

“All agree that people across the globe are experiencing a lot of fear and uncertainty with the pandemic,” said District of Barriere councilor Donna Kibble in a recent interview with the Star/Journal. “However, there are inspirational stories of people everywhere connecting in ways that remind us all that we are united regardless of country, race, religion or economic status while still remaining “physically distant.”

Kibble says the District of Barriere, “With community camaraderie in mind, is pleased to announce its Barriere Blooms project for 2020. This year we want our residents to plant victory gardens in their flower beds and containers. Planting victory gardens will allow us to show our togetherness, resourcefulness and has the added benefit of offering garden produce.”

Victory gardens were planted during and after WW1 and WW2 all over the world. Residents planted vegetables, fruits, herbs and edible flowers in their front yards and flower beds. By as early as spring 1940, planting a victory garden emerged as a popular form of wholesome, patriotic leisure that strengthened families and enlisted their untapped productive potential. At its 1944 peak, it was estimated that upwards of 209,200 victory gardens were in operation nationwide producing a total of 57,000 tonnes of vegetables.

Kibble tells there will be four categories for gardeners to enter in the Barriere Blooms 2020 project:

• Best Business Victory Garden —Businesses are encouraged to plant fruit and vegetables, herbs and edible flowers outside their businesses. The winning entry will receive a Barriere Blooms certificate and bragging rights.

• Best Kids Victory Garden- Teach your child about planting a garden. Victory gardens are small enough that children won’t lose interest and the project will give them a sense of pride in what they accomplish. Cash prizes for first $50, second $30, and third $20.

• Best Residential Victory Garden – Participating residents will plant fruit, vegetables, edible flowers and herbs in containers or hanging basket outside their residences. Cash prizes for first $200, and Runner-up $50.

• Best Council Member Planter- Members of Council will plant fruit, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers in the cedar planters located in Fadear Park. The winning entry will receive an Award Certificate and bragging rights.

Kibble noted, “Barriere Blooms is most appreciative of Mayor Ward Stamer, and District of Barriere Utilities Manager Ian Crosson, who donated $50 each for the cash awards in the Best Kids Victory Garden category.”

“Participation in the contest is easy, and there is no registration necessary,” tells the Councilor, “Just put your imagination to work and take photos of your victory garden and post them on the new Barriere Blooms Facebook page.”

She notes that if you do not have a Facebook account, or access to the technology for taking and uploading photos to the contest page, please contact her by phone or email to request a few photos be taken of your victory garden and uploaded to the contest’s Facebook page.

You can also nominate someone’s victory garden if you do not see them mentioned on the Facebook page, and then Barriere Blooms 2020 will contact them and ask if they would like to participate.

Deadline for entries will be in late-July with the exact date to be announced within a few weeks. Public voting for all entries will take place on the Barriere Blooms Facebook page on a date to be decided in mid-July.

“We are a community that has always united during times of great trial,” said Kibble, “So what are we waiting for? Let’s get our victory gardens started. Let’s show off that unity to our neighbours, children, essential workers, the North Thompson Valley and, hey, maybe even the world.”

Questions regarding this program can be found on the Barriere Blooms Facebook Page, or by contacting Councillor Donna Kibble at (250) 672-5672, by emailing: dkibble@barriere.ca, or by calling the District of Barriere at (250) 672-9751.

Barriere Star Journal