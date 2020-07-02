Barriere welcomes new chiropractic clinic to the community

Barriere's newest business hasn't opened yet, but it is already causing quite a stir with area residents. The stir is one of enthusiasm though as the community welcomes Dr. Zach Paul, DC, who will soon be opening Backwoods Chiropractic within Barriere.

Dr. Zach Paul,DC, and wife Jade say they are excited about starting a business and living in Barriere. (Paul photo)

Barriere’s newest business hasn’t opened yet, but it is already causing quite a stir with area residents. The stir is one of enthusiasm though as the community welcomes Dr. Zach Paul, DC, who will soon be opening Backwoods Chiropractic within Barriere.

“I am very excited to be starting a chiropractic clinic in our family’s new home of Barriere,” said Paul during an interview Monday with this reporter, “I have been quite surprised at the number of online bookings I have received already since announcing the clinic. The response and enthusiasm from the community is very positive.”

Paul says he grew up in the Fraser Valley, where he attended the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) and later completed his Doctor of Chiropractic at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 2017. After graduation he practiced in Agassiz and Surrey before moving to Barriere in April of 2020.

“This year, my wife Jade and I decided to leave the Fraser Valley and pursue our dream of starting a hobby farm. We chose a property in Barriere where we now have cows, goats, chickens, pigs and of course our dogs and cats,” tells Paul. “Our only regret so far is not making the move to Barriere sooner.”

He tells they had plans to open the new chiropractic clinic right away.

“But COVID-19 put that off for awhile and we are just now able to get ready for opening on Tuesday, July 7.”

The chiropractor says that right now his time is taken up with renovating, painting and getting the new office ready to open. His new chiropractic clinic will be in the building where the Timeless Treasures antique store and Barriere RMT are at 4377 Conner Road, next to the Yellowhead Highway in Barriere.

Paul says the chiropractic treatment methods he use are what he believes to be the most effective techniques available for his patients today.

“It has always been important to me to stay ahead of the game when it comes to evidenced based therapy and providing top notch care to my patients,” he said. “Backwoods Chiropractic treatments include world class therapeutic techniques utilized by top performing Olympic athletes and professional sports associations like the NHL, MLB and NFL. Most treatments will include a combination of soft tissue therapy, movement analysis, and spinal manipulation (adjustments) and a variety of cutting edge evidenced based chiropractic techniques.”

He notes that a patient’s first visit will focus on muscle, joint and neurological testing to determine the cause of a patient’s concerns, with treatment usually occurring on this visit as well. He also notes that Backwoods Chiropractic can do direct billing for patients with extended health, as well as ICBC and WCB claims.

What do these new Barriere residents do for fun?

“We share a love of traveling and experiencing the outdoors,” tells Paul, “We spend most of our free time exploring B.C.’s different lakes, mountains and trails, and some of our favourite activities include hiking, skiing, biking and snow shoeing. We especially can’t wait to grow our roots in this beautiful, friendly community.”

Backwoods Chiropractice will be opening July 7, 2020, with regular hours being Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (note: an evening time may be added in the future).

If you would like to find out more call 778-694-8997, or go to: http://backwoodschiropractic.janeapp.com

Barriere Star Journal