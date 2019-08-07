Barriere wastewater treatment plant a smelly affair

To the editor;

On July 31, 2019, we drove into Barriere from Kamloops at about 9 p.m. We decided to check our mail at the post office on our way out of town to our home. Instantly our truck filled with the smell of feces, enough that it woke up the boys sleeping in the truck. We were all gagging from the stench and trying not to throw up. We couldn’t wait to get out of the town of Barriere to get the stench out of our truck and some breathable air.

We don’t have a choice where to pick up our mail, we have children that go to school in the town of Barriere. Something needs to be done about this. This does not encourage anyone to purchase a home or start a business, nor should town people be subjected to the stench of feces. This is not good for children to be inhaling, nor anyone else. It does not encourage tourism either.

Does this only happen in the evening? I haven’t noticed this stench of feces during the day when we are spending our money or time in Barriere, but we sure did last evening!

Something needs to be done as this CAN NOT be healthy for anyone, nor for the economy of Barriere.

I was never more grateful than to get out of Barriere than I was last night to have air we could breathe and not throw up.

Nancy Towle

Barriere, B.C.