Barriere Timber Mart looking after staff and customers during Covid-19 crisis

Staff at Barriere Timber Mart are saying "thank you" to their customers for understanding the new hours and requirements that have been implemented at the store due to Covid-19 precautions.

Hours of operation at Barriere Timber Mart will now be Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Customers and members of the public are required to not enter the store if you have signs of any type of ill health. Social distancing must be practiced by everyone at the store by maintaining a six foot distance from others and by limiting socializing. In this way everyone will be respecting the health and safety of Barriere Timber Mart staff and their customers.

Please note there will be no returns or refunds on purchases at this time.

Call in orders are welcome for both pick up and delivery by phoning 250-672-9323 during the above hours.

Hunting and fishing license renewals are available for purchase, but customers are asked to “be patient, kind and understanding as staff is very limited.

“Thank you to our customers,” say staff, “We need your help to stay healthy and remain open to serve your needs.”

