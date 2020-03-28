Barriere responds to Covid-19 crisis

As the sign in the photograph says, all Barriere and District Seniors' Society events have been cancelled until further notice.

A sign next to Barriere Town Road on Saturday morning, March 21, says that all Barriere and District Seniors’ Society events have been cancelled until further notice. (Keith McNeill - Barriere Star / Journal)

As the sign in the photograph says, all Barriere and District Seniors’ Society events have been cancelled until further notice.

However, that isn’t the only change in the community as the residents of Barriere and area struggle to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, staff at Barriere’s AG Foods advised that they are limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the store at one time. They also asked that families designate just one person to do the shopping.

The procedures were in addition to ones posted earlier asking shoppers to maintain social distance (two meters or six feet) from other shoppers and staff while shopping and while in the checkout line.

Barriere Health Centre asked all lab and x-ray patients to call ahead to make an appointment, if possible. Those with appointments were asked not to arrive more than five minutes early.

At Barriere IDA Pharmacy, a notice on the door asked that anyone with a fever and/or a new onset of coughing or difficulty breathing not enter the store. The notice advised people seeking information about or to be tested for Covid-19 to call their primary healthcare provider or family physician for instructions on how to proceed. Another source of information listed was the HealthLinkBC hotline (811).

Those experiencing symptoms of possible Covid-19 and who required pharmacy services were asked not to enter the store but instead to call and arrange potential delivery.

A notice on the door of the Barriere RCMP detachment office told people that, if they have an emergency and the office is open, they should come in. If it is not an emergency, they should not come in but should instead phone. Those with an appointment were asked to ensure the lobby is empty before entering.

Parents of students in Barriere Secondary and Barriere Elementary schools received a letter from superintendent Alison Sidow. She told them that staff members are working on a continuity plan to reconnect students with their learning by March 30 and to reconnect vulnerable students with food programs by April 6.

Sidow asked that parents and students not go to schools to pick up resources or personal effects unless contacted by school staff. Each school is preparing a schedule to allow for the safe pick up of resources and personal belongings.

As of Tuesday, Interior Savings Credit Union in Barriere reduced its hours to 9:30-1:30, Tuesdays to Fridays, and 9:30-1:00 on Saturdays. Outside of those hours, credit union staff should be contacted by telephone.

Following provincial regulations, all dining areas in restaurants in Barriere and area were closed. However, some restaurants were providing take-out services while others were delivering meals that had been ordered by phone or email. All pubs were closed as well.

Many non-essential businesses were closed while others, such as Barriere Country Feeds, were asking customers to phone ahead with their orders so staff could have everything ready for pickup when they arrived.

Please note that the situation is changing constantly. For up-to-date information, check the Star/Journal, District of Barriere, Barriere Chamber of Commerce and other websites.

Barriere Star Journal