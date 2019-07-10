Barriere resident attends Andrew Sheer rally

Conservative leader Andrew Sheer (left) spoke during a party rally at Riverside Park in Kamloops on Tuesday, July 2. Barriere resident, Bryan Smith, attended the rally and says he was able to have a short meeting with Sheer.

“It was an honour meeting with our next Prime Minister of Canada, the Honorable Andrew Sheer,” said Smith, “It was a positive meeting, short and to the point about the North Thompson Fish & Game Club Society and promoting tourism here in the North Thompson Valley.”

Smith says he felt the meeting “was very successful with lots covered in minutes”.

Voters go to the polls on Oct. 21.