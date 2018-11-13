Barriere remembers all those who have served

It was a nice day for a parade, cool, dry and not too windy. Two RCMP officers in their Red Serge led the way, with the Legion flag-bearers and veterans following, and the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Ambassador Taylor Johnson at the rear.

Members of the Barriere RCMP Detachment lead the Nov. 11, Remembrance Day Parade along Barriere Town Road to the Cenotaph at the Legion and the 11 a.m. ceremonies.Margaret Houben photo

It was a nice day for a parade, cool, dry and not too windy. Two RCMP officers in their Red Serge led the way, with the Legion flag-bearers and veterans following, and the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Ambassador Taylor Johnson at the rear.

WWII Veteran Vern Wilson, who is 92 this year, had the honour of taking the salute. Reverend Todd English led the service which was well attended, and many Remembrance Day wreaths were placed.

Additional ceremonies took place at the Church of St. Paul later in the afternoon when the church bell was tolled 100 times to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.