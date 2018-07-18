Barriere RCMP say keep vehicles locked

On July 10, 2018 at 0422 hours Barriere RCMP had a report of a theft from a motor vehicle parked in a driveway on Gibbs Road in Barriere.

The vehicle was locked, however, a window was slightly ajar, allowing the suspect(s) to force the window down and then open the door. The car alarm was set off in the process causing the suspect( s) to flee with only small change.

The Barriere RCMP would like to take this opportunity to make the community aware of thieves in the area and remind folks to keep their vehicles as secure as possible and be on the look out for individuals checking car doors in the night hours.

Police recommend:

– Keeping outdoor lighting on around your home or use motion lights

– Watching out for your neighbour’s properties

– If you must keep items of value in your vehicle, keep them out of view, like in a locked glove box

– Do not store keys, wallets/ ID, or firearms in your vehicle, which can be used in subsequent offences by the offender.

If you have any information in regards to these thefts please contact the Barriere Detachment at 250-672-9918, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).