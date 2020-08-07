Barriere RCMP looking for alleged AG Foods shoplifter

RCMP are requesting help in identifying a woman who departed the AG Foods grocery store in Barriere on Friday, July 31, 2020, with $130 in groceries and merchandise that she did not pay for.

Barriere RCMP are requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman who departed the AG Foods grocery store on Friday, July 31, 2020, with $130 in groceries and merchandise that she did not pay for. (RCMP submitted photo)

RCMP are requesting help in identifying a woman who departed the AG Foods grocery store in Barriere on Friday, July 31, 2020, with $130 in groceries and merchandise that she did not pay for.

Police say the suspect allegedly filled both her grocery cart and purse with items, then told the cashier at the check out that she needed to get a payment card from her vehicle. She then left the store and did not return.

Police say the suspect is a white woman, believed to be between 35 and 45 years of age, and she was wearing dark clothes at the time. She left the area in a tan coloured sedan with an unknown white man.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918.

Barriere Star Journal