People who have always wanted to imagine what it's like to interrogate a cop may well have that chance on April 15, as the Barriere RCMP detachment has announced that it will launch it's first Coffee With a Cop event.

People who have always wanted to imagine what it’s like to interrogate a cop may well have that chance on April 15, as the Barriere RCMP detachment has announced that it will launch it’s first Coffee With a Cop event.

Cpl. Robert Welsman and Const. Wallbank will be available to speak with members of the community from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bear Lane Bistro (4610 Barriere Town Road). Residents are encouraged to ask questions about law and policing, as well on what’s going in the neighbourhood.

Barriere Star Journal