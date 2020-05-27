Barriere RCMP hit the trail with BC Conservation Officer Service

Barriere RCMP Detachment Commander, Cpl. Robert Welsman, says he took to back road trails in the area on ATV's with members of the local BC Conservation Officer Service over the May long-weekend.

“The joint operation was part of the Barriere RCMP’s 2020 Strategic Plan to conduct increased back country patrols of Barriere and the surrounding area, reported the Corporal. “We were looking for impaired drivers, property crime, and ensuring proper use of off-road vehicle safety equipment.”

“Participating in patrols with the Conservation Officer Service allows us to combine our resources and manpower and to conduct these rural patrols more safely,” said Welsman. “We can support the Conservation Officers as they ensure compliance with hunting regulations and monitor for signs of poaching and polluters, while our RCMP member’s priorities focus on off-road vehicle safety and criminal code offenses. It’s not uncommon for these offences to overlap, and working together is a constructive approach.”

The Corporal says that the public can expect to see further patrols in the coming months this summer, both in the back-country, as well as on the water..

Anyone who sees suspected violations of fisheries, wildlife or environmental protection laws are encouraged to call the 24-hour R.A.P.P. hotline at 1-877-952-RAPP.

The Barriere RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-672-9918.

