Barriere RCMP comment on scams, new cannabis laws, and solving civil disputes

Is it in writing?

The Barriere RCMP occasionally receives requests for assistance in mediating disputes regarding civil matters. Examples include requesting that the RCMP make someone pay back a loan or give back a piece of property that someone failed to complete the payments on. In cases like this, we will typically recommend that the complainant consider the Civil Resolution Tribunal, which can resolve cases up to $5,000, and can hear matters related to buying and selling of goods, loans and debts, construction and renovations, employment, insurance disputes, and personal property. Cases that cannot be resolved by the tribunal go to the small claims court. Individuals interested in this process can search on their internet browser under “Small Claims Court – Procedures & Fees – Province of BC”.

Canada Revenue Agency Scam

If you receive a telephone call from someone claiming to be from the police who says you owe money to the Canada Revenue Agency and that you will be arrested if you fail to pay – It’s a scam. Typically these scams are from overseas, and you do not need to report the call to the Barriere RCMP unless you have given money or any other valuable to the caller. Often the caller will demand that the victim pay for these owed taxes by paying in gift cards, bit coin, or wire transfers. The real CRA does not accept tax payment in these forms. Recently a large number of arrests were made in India, where some of these scams originate. According to a recent CBC article, an RCMP officer based in India assisted Indian Authorities in the case.

Never give remote access to your computer

There are a variety of these scams, but they often involve someone asking for remote access to your computer in order to ‘help’ you, either by ‘fixing’ your computer or getting you a refund for a product or service you allegedly overpaid for. Once they gain access, they will obtain access to banking records or lock your computer, extorting money from you. Never give remote access to your computer. You can get more information from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at http://www.antifraudcentre.ca/

New Marijuana Laws in Effect

With the new cannabis laws in effect, many have asked what sorts of laws are in place regarding the use, sale, and possession of cannabis. Some of the largest penalties under the provincial act include $575 fines for the unlawful sale of cannabis, growing non-medicinal cannabis in a house licensed as a day-care, consuming while operating a boat or vehicle, selling cannabis or accessories to a minor, and allowing a minor to consume or possess in a place under one’s control (for example, a parent allowing a child to use/possess cannabis in the home). $230 fines include possessing more than 30g or equivalent in a public place, possessing budding or flowering plants in a public place, or possessing more than four plants in a public place. $230 fines can also be issued for supplying cannabis to an intoxicated person, smoking/vaping or holding lit cannabis in an outdoor public place or park, growing more than four non-medicinal cannabis plants in a dwelling, consuming cannabis in a vehicle operated by another person, or operating a vehicle while someone in the vehicle is using marijuana. Similar to alcohol, persons intoxicated due to cannabis use can be arrested and held until sober and fined $115. In order to legally transport cannabis produced by a federal producer, the cannabis must still be in its unopened packaging and not be readily accessible to the driver or any passengers in the vehicle. This is similar to the rules for alcohol. In the case of plants in a vehicle, there must be no more than four cannabis plants, all of which must not be budding or flowering. Minors who possess, consume, supply/ sell, purchase or produce cannabis are liable to $230 fines for each offence.

Barriere Community Block Watch In Development

The Barriere RCMP’s Community Consultative Group is working on the development of a Block Watch program for Barriere and the surrounding area. If you are interested in getting involved, come out to the next CCG meeting on Thursday,