Barriere Mounties say “leave explosives where you find them”

Barriere RCMP Cpl. Rob Welsman says he is reminding the public to "leave explosives where you find them" after a man dropping off what was believed to be explosives caused a closure at the Barriere Detachment last Thursday.

According to Welsman, the Barriere Detachment experienced a temporary closure of its doors when a man attended the detachment on June 6, at approximately 10 a.m., and dropped off what he believed was a bag of oilfield, work site explosives that he had found in a ditch outside of town.

As a result the building was evacuated, leading to a disruption of the detachment’s front counter services for approximately six hours said the Corporal, although police response to emergency calls during that time were unaffected.

He noted that further examination of the bag led police to believe the items were actually very old flares. The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit attended and safely disposed of the items.

“Anyone who finds materials that they suspect to be potentially explosive material, or other dangerous items, leave them where they are and call 911, so that the items can be undisturbed and examined where they are located,” said Welsman.