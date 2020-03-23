Barriere Mayor Ward Stamer addresses community

The impact Covid-19 is having on our daily lives is unprecedented, at least in my lifetime. All of us are adjusting to new approaches around social distancing, self-isolation, and how we interact with one another.

I’m here today to reassure you that our core services such as water, wastewater, garbage and recycling are being maintained with measures put in place to keep our staff safe in doing those jobs. The TNRD Eco Depot at Louis Creek also remains open.

With respect to garbage, we are asking that you make sure your garbage bags are closed tightly so that loose kleenex or other waste isn’t blowing around the streets.

The Barriere Fire Rescue Department and local First Responders are working together to ensure their volunteer members stay safe when responding to any respiratory calls and that members who have any underlying respiratory conditions themselves self-identify and take extra precautionary measures including standing down unless absolutely required.

We are also doing our part to help limit the spread of this virus by closing the District of Barriere Offices at The Ridge, 4936 Barriere Town Road, to the public until further notice.

The Community Lions Hall, as well as all NTAC (North Thompson Activity Centre) programming at The Ridge, have also been closed or cancelled.

These measures are happening across Canada in all sectors. Where it is possible to work from home it is being advised. We are not acting alone.

Any questions regarding your account, bylaw matters, or any other business of the municipality, can be made either by email: inquiry@barriere.ca or by leaving a phone message at the office (250-672-9751).

Utility payments can be made via online banking, credit card on the District’s website, by mail or by dropping off your payment at the secure drop-box located at the Ridge’s entrance.

Until further notice, all meetings of council will be held via teleconference. Details regarding public attendance will be posted on the District website at www.barriere.ca.

Finally, I would like to echo the message being put out there by our emergency responders and health care workers locally and around the world and remind everyone of the importance of frequent hand-washing and social distancing. Residents returning from out-of-country must self-isolate for at least 14 days. If you feel unwell or may have been in recent contact with someone feeling unwell, stay home or at least away from others – it’s as simple as that.

You may not be vulnerable to this virus or even know you have it, but you may carry it unknowingly to others with life-threatening effects.

We will continue to update you via radio and the front page of the District of Barriere website. A recording of this message will be available there as well. I am hopeful the beautiful spring weather we are experiencing will help lift spirits and get us all outside soaking up Vitamin D.

Stay well everyone!

Mayor Ward Stamer

