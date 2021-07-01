Barriere mayor pitching idea of $5 coin

Barriere's mayor is seeking the public's opinion about whether it's time to introduce a new $5 coin as a way to recognize Canada's Indigenous members.

Mayor Ward Stamer, who is currently seeking the federal Conservative Party nomination for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo, said a new $5 coin could pay tribute to indigenous Canadians during National Indigenous History Month “as we acknowledge the strength and resilience of Indigenous Canadians.”

A rough draft of his proposed coin includes an Indigenous design around a Canadian maple leaf.

“It symbolizes the diverse cultural traditions of indigenous peoples and symbolizes our commitment to reconciliation and a better understanding of First Nations values,” Stamer said. “This is a unique design, and the maple leaf will be a cut out in the centre of the coin.”

Stamer noted coins have a longer life span than paper notes, and also less expensive to produce. Everyone he has spoken to so far, including a number of Indigenous people, have been in favour of the coin, Stamer said, and now he asking the public to provide input, saying, “Is now the time to introduce a new $5 coin in Canada?”

Stamer is hoping the public will “share this everywhere for discussion.”

