Barriere Literacy hosts TV Players Summer Camp

The Thompson Valley Players hosted a theatre workshop in Barriere the week of Aug. 5, for some 20 students at the North Thompson Activity Community Center facility in The Ridge.

Youngsters had a wonderful time at the Thompson Valley Players Summer Camp thanks to the support of Barriere and Area Literacy Outreach and funds from their Raise-A-Reader program.TV Players photo:

The Thompson Valley Players hosted a theatre workshop in Barriere the week of Aug. 5, for some 20 students at the North Thompson Activity Community Center facility in The Ridge.

The exuberant students played theatre games, wrote and starred in their own commercials, and did script readings. Imaginations ran wild and creative skits were performed in costume for other members of the group.

This course was offered free of charge thanks to the sponsorship of Barriere and Area Literacy Outreach using funds from their annual Raise A Reader fundraiser.

“It is not possible to offer these programs at no charge to these students without financial help,” says Thompson Valley Players representative Beverly Murphy, “We are grateful for the continued and dedicated support we are given by this literacy program. Thompson Valley Players are always eager to provide this opportunity for area students to have a stage where they can showcase their creative talents while learning the many aspects of the theatre.”