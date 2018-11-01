Barriere Legion Branch 242 offers grants to local groups and organizations

The Barriere Royal Canadian Legion Branch 424 advise their fiscal year for raising funds through gaming programs such as the weekly meat draws are coming to a close. Funds raised from Legion gaming events are distributed as donations are awarded annually to local groups and clubs within the area.

This year these funds will be distributed at the Legion’s Honours and Awards Dinner held in January.

The Legion encourages area groups, organizations or sports teams who are looking for financial support to apply.

If you wish to make application for funding you must write a letter stating what you require the funding for and have it delivered to the Legion in Barriere before their Nov. 20, 2018, meeting where the applications will be considered and voted on by the membership.

Mail your request for funding letter to: Barriere Legion Branch 242, Box 122, Barriere, B.C., V0E 1E0.