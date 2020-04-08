Barriere’s first responders line up their vehicles at the Petro station in readiness for a tour of Barriere with all sirens and going and emergency lights on to recognize all of the workers, volunteers, and residents who are holding the line against COVID-19. (Submitted photo)

Barriere joins in making noise for front line workers

Community says thank you to everyone on the front lines of COVID-19

  Apr. 8, 2020
  • News

Sirens and flashing lights brought people out of their homes the evening of Apr. 1, when a parade of first responder vehicles made a tour through the heart of Barriere.

It’s a practice that became commonplace in Italy, which was one of the first countries facing horrendous struggles from COVID-19. This practice has now taken hold around the world in numerous areas dealing with the virus, including British Columbia.

Barriere’s tour of first responder vehicles brought people to their windows, onto their decks, and into their yards where they provided enthusiastic applause, cheering, banging on pots and pans, and in general making noise to recognize and say “thank you” to health-care workers and other essential service providers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We did a tour of town last night in support of all of the workers and truly everyone that is going through these tough times right now,” said Barriere’s Fire Chief, Ashley Wohlgemuth. “We saw many people out banging pots and pans, and people clapping and some crying. It was an emotional drive for many.”

The Barriere tour does not take place every night, but as of press time plans were in the works for last Tuesday.

