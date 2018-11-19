Patients are advised that access to the Barriere Health Centre from Nov. 23 to 30 will be through the emergency room doors at the rear of the building (as shown).Interior Health photo:

Barriere Health Centre renos will require patients to enter from the emergency entrance

  • Nov. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

North Thompson Star/Journal

