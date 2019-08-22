Barriere First Responders recognize one of their own

Barriere First Responders held their annual appreciation barbecue on Aug. 18 with all of their members who attend 911 calls, as well as those who contribute to all of the other activities of the organization.

(L-r) First Responder Rob Lennea presents paramedic Drew McMartin with the Barriere First Responders Outstanding Achievement award on Aug. 18.(BFR Facebook photo)

During the event, First Responder Rob Lennea presented the Outstanding Dedication award for 2019 to BFR paramedic and founding member Drew McMartin.

This is the second year this award has been presented, being won by BFR paramedic Azriel Kowtek in 2018.

Barriere First Responders is a non-for-profit society that provides emergency medical care to patients per the request of the British Columbia Ambulance Service. First Responders are trained to provide basic life saving procedures that are critical to patients life and safety when a Ambulance delay is inevitable.

The society responds to approximately 60 calls annually in the District of Barriere and surrounding area.

The society has no source of funding, and strictly fundraisers to make purchases for restocking, equipment, fuel, insurance, and training supplies.

For more information about the organization go to Facebook: Barriere First Responders.