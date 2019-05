Take the Emergency Preparedness Quiz; know what to do, who to call, shelter in place.

The start of Emergency Preparedness Week, May 5 – 11, was marked with an Open House at the Barriere Firehall last Sunday. Numerous area First Responders were onsite giving out pamphlets and literature, hosting an emergency preparedness quiz, they also provided a multitude of extremely useful information to help prepare area residents should the need arise. Firefighters also served up free hot dogs.