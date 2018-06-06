Barriere firefighters contain Glengrove structure fire that had potential to be much worse

Barriere Fire Department attended a structure fire just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, in the Glengrove area of Agate Bay Road.

Upon arrival fire crews encountered a large shop fully engulfed with fire on residential property.

The fire had the potential to become a much larger incident but thanks to the quick reactions of the residents and local neighbours the fire was kept in check until firefighters arrived on scene and were able to bring the situation under control.

The firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the single structure, and worked through the night to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

A big thank you went out to Sam’s Pizza and Rib House for bringing the fire crews food late at night, and to the BC Ambulance Service for staying on scene most of the night to ensure the safety of the firefighters as they battled the blaze, as well as to the RCMP for their assistance.

“A shout out to all of our neighbors for their fast response. A lot of us thought this is it – Glengrove’s burning down,” posted Meeshell Mtromm on Facebook.

Pauline Alice Tremblay posted on the Barriere Fire Department Facebook page, “Sincere thanks from all of us on Glengrove for your prompt arrival last night, and the great containment job you did, when our neighbours very big shop went up in flames in a quite heavily wooded area! Over and above guys, and we were so relieved you stayed on most of the night to ensure there were no flare ups!”

Firefighters advise this fire provided a teaching opportunity to remind residents of how quickly a fire can spread from one building to other buildings, vehicles and the surrounding forested areas extremely fast, saying, “This is a great example of how important it is to FireSmart your property to help protect yourself.”