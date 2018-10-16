Barriere Fire Rescue is now officially operational

The Barriere Fire Hall is now also the home of Barriere Fire Rescue.

Barriere Fire Chief Ashley Wolhgemuth and Barriere Search and Rescue president Todd English hold the jaws of life as they celebrate the successful collaboration to establish Barriere Fire Rescue to serve the area.Kim English photo:

The Barriere Fire Hall is now also the home of Barriere Fire Rescue.

The move from Barriere Search and Rescue (BSAR) looking after highway rescue to now including the highway rescue with the fire department came about after many positive discussions from all parties concerned and a final presentation to the District of Barriere which was accepted by mayor and council.

A spokesperson for the Fire Department stated, “After months of work and preparation the necessary equipment has now been put in place.”

BSAR President Todd English, Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth, and countless other individuals worked very hard to put all of the pieces together so as to keep highway rescue services within the area.

BSAR have given many years of dedicated service and commitment to the community, they will continue to provide SAR services for the area, but not in the capacity of highway rescue.