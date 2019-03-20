Barriere Fire Rescue is looking for new members

Barriere Fire Rescue are actively recruiting new members for their brigade.

They are looking for local men and women interested in helping their community and other communities within the Barriere Fire Rescue area.

All Barriere Fire members will be trained to a full National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 fire fighter 1 and 2 level certification, plus road and rope rescue training, and many other courses.

The station is also actively recruiting for junior members, people aged 16 to 18. These young recruits will be included in the training, and this will provide them with a good start towards a career in firefighting. Juniors will need parental permission to apply.

A clean criminal record is required, and those interested are invited stop by the firehall on Barriere Town Road any Thursday evening at 7 p.m. when the weekly fire practice/training takes place, or you can contact Chief Wohlgemuth by email at: awohlgemuth@barriere.ca or message Barriere Fire Rescue.

Check out their Facebook page: Barriere Fire Rescue