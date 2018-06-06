Barriere Fire Hall hosts Wildfire Preparedness Day

Wildfire Community Preparedness Day at the firehall in Barriere was a great success.

The Barriere Fire Department put on a stellar event last Saturday for area residents to enjoy and to learn.

The June 2 event provided something for all ages, including information on how people can protect their home and property in the event of a wildfire.

Barriere firefighters were on hand providing informative demonstrations and hands on learning for those attending.

They also hosted games and fire truck rides for the kids, cooked burgers and hot dogs on the barbecue, and even provided a failed attempt to dunk Fire Chief Readman into a water tank.

There were a number of free giveaways, with Cindy Carolan being the lucky prize winner of a brand new propane fire pit.

If you have questions about how you can be prepared in case of wildfire please contact your local fire department or go to: www.firesmartcanada.ca

You can contact the Barriere Fire Department at: 778-220-1711 or go to: www.barrierefire.com