During the April 9, 2018, District of Barriere council meeting, Barriere Volunteer firefighters Mac English (l) and Jonathan Baggio (r) accepted a plaque of appreciation from Fire Chief Readman on behalf of Emergency Management B.C. for the Barriere Fire Department's participation during the 2017 summer wildfires.

It was also approved at the meeting that firefighters Ashley Wohlgemuth and Todd English have been promoted to the status of Deputy Fire Chiefs on the recommendation of Readman.