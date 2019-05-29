Barriere Fire Chief requests fleet upgrades

The May 21, 2019, District of Barriere Committee of the Whole meeting received a reported from Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth in regards to the current status of the District's fire trucks and fire hall.

Engine 3 is a 2006 (5) Freightliner which should not be on the first line after 15 years of usage.

“Barriere Fire Department took over the highway rescue portion of the Barriere Search and Rescue last fall to become Barrier Fire Rescue. Our department has been working hard training with the rescue equipment as to be prepared in the case of an emergency,” reported Wohlgemuth, “Since taking over the highway rescue, we have been struggling to make all the necessary equipment fit onto Engine 3. We are currently required to take Engine 3 and RAT 1 (bush truck) to every rescue call to ensure we have all the necessary equipment.”

She noted that the department currently has:

• Engine 1; a 1996 Freightliner, 23 years old which needs to be needs to retired for good or be converted into a water tender by the age of 30

• Engine 2; a 2016 International Water Tender

• Engine 3; a 2006(5) Freightliner which should not be the first line after 15 years of usage

• 2007 Rapid Attack bush truck

• 2004 Dodge Dakota (Command truck)

“Engine 1 is aging out,” said the Fire Chief, “And Engine 3 should not be first line in one to two years and the department is outgrowing the rescue truck.”

She went on to explain that when Engine 3 was originally purchased it was set up for a different department that had different needs.

“We acquired the engine for a deal, and due to its smaller size it has limited storage capacity for the equipment,” said Wohlgemuth, “Since we must buy a new engine in the very near future to meet Fire Underwriters Survey (FUS) insurance requirements, this would move Engine 3 to the backup engine, and we could replace it with an engine that better fills our current needs as a department.”

She went on to say that both the District’s fire engines cannot be over 15-years-old. Engine 3 is currently around 14-years-old (depending on whether you use the purchase date or the build date). Engine 1 is currently 22-years-old, with a maximum life of 25 years, although FUS continues to recognize apparatus over 20 years, potentially to 30 years that meets the recommended annual tests and is deemed to be in excellent mechanical condition.

“According to these numbers there is one year to acquire a new engine, and it can take up to one year to get an engine delivered,” said the Fire Chief. “Going forward, Barriere Fire Rescue recommends we buy a new engine at an estimated cost of $425,000 CAD, and buy a used rescue truck at an estimated cost of $135,000 CAD or less as additional funds become available. A quoted cost of a brand-new rescue truck is $212,000 CAD.”

She noted that in doing this Barriere Fire Rescue would like to keep Engine 1 and move it to a tender roll, which would give them additional gallons of water to use in the event of an emergency outside of their hydrant coverage area.

Wohlgemuth pointed out that increasing the fleet would require additional space to house the trucks, which would mean a new hall or expansion of the current fire hall by adding on two new bays.

“Our priority would be a new engine as the current ones are aging out,” said Wohlgemuth, “We are still waiting to get cost comparisons between getting a new building versus upgrading the current building. It is estimated the cost to build a new hall could be between $750,000 to $1,000,000. Forest fire money that is earned could help with the costs. A “new” used Rescue Truck gives us the flexibility to possibly send more units out to earn more money, and not leave the Barriere Fire Protection area short on equipment.”

She also pointed out that currently in the Fire surplus Fund there is $209,803.24, $64,331.05 in Fire Reserves, and $54,577.09 in the Wildfire Reserve, totaling $328,711.38.

Council approved her recommendation to direct Barriere Fire Rescue to move forward with requesting quotes for a new engine and to come back to Council with those quotes and associated building costs.