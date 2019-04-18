Barriere Fire active during of month of March

Barriere Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth submitted her report to the Apr. 15 District of Barriere Council meeting.

This report stated there were 10 fire call outs during the month of March 2019 that included; two carbon monoxide calls, one smoke in house, two chimney fires, one grass fire and cardiac arrest, one smoke alarm, two burning complaints, and one mutual aid call with Chu Chua Fire Department.

The reported noted one road rescue call to Sandhill Road and Highway 5, and one public education meeting at Barriere Elementary School.

Barriere Fire attended six practice/training sessions during the month for confined spaces, truck inspections, FIT Tests, steep angle rescue, hose lays, and a mock fire drill.

The Chief also noted, “With grass fire/forest fire season fast approaching the team has been getting the equipment required to get Tender #2 ready to go in the case of a wildfire somewhere in B.C. should we get called to help. I have sent out for quotes for 3″ and 4” high volume pumps to put on the Tender so that it can be filled without relying on forestry equipment as it did last year. Barriere and Chu Chua Fire departments will be having their quarterly training in Chu Chua on April 23, in which the training will be focused on wildfire response.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare information to bring forward regarding the future needs of the fire department with respect to the aging fire engines. We will have an in-depth report to share with Council in May.”

Chief Wohlgemuth and Captain Moore also met with the Barriere Elementary School principal to prepare plans for the FireSmart Education program in the school with plans of doing monthly visits to smaller groups (two classes at a time approximately) that will include interactive worksheets and small class projects.

“We look forward to teaching the students,” said Wohlgemuth.

The members of the Barriere Fire Rescue team will be holding a FireSmart open house at the firehall on May 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is open to everyone.

Barriere Fire Rescue are currently looking for new members, men or women. All members will be trained to a full NFPA 1001 fire fighter 1 and 2 level, road and rope rescue training and many other courses. They are also looking for junior members, people aged 16 to 18, who will be included in the training – a good way to start towards a career in firefighting.

If you are interested are interested stop in at the firehall any Thursday night at 7 p.m., or contact Chief Wohlgemuth by email: awohlgemuth@barriere.ca or message Barriere Fire Rescue.