Barriere Council votes to spend 0ver $100,000 to get all wells back online

A Special Council Meeting for the District of Barriere was held last Monday, July 29, to approve the re-development of two wells within the municipal water system after recommendations at the July 15, 2019, Council Meeting from Thierry Carriou who presented information regarding the issues with the wells at Bradford Park.

Carriou reported that due to a control issue the production of the wells had tripled for a period of time. He said that as a result, “the sustainability of Deep Well 2 (DW2) has been called into question”. Carriou also reported that the re-development of PW1 has gone well and all appears to be intact. However, “the geology of PW3 is compromised due to the massive increase in production and further rehabilitation work is required”.

A discussion regarding bringing DW1 back online also took place at the meeting. Carriou’s report noted, “Mr. Borrill and I have looked at this and I can advise that the electrical and mechanical connections required for DW1 are straightforward. In the event of a mechanical (or other) failure of DW2, we advise that the District shall immediately connect DW1 to the system.”

Carriou advised Council of what the approximate known initial re-development costs for PW3 would be, and staff were asked to obtain prices for re-development of DW1.

It was noted that the direct costs from BC Groundwater cannot be determined until the testing is done, nor can any additional cost from JR Drilling be determined until initial testing is done on DW1.

As a result of the recommendations, Council has approved $75,000 for the re-development of PW3, with the funds to be taken from the Water Surplus Account. Council has also approved $19,000 for the re-development of DW1, with the funds to also be taken from the Water Surplus Account.