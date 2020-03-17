Barriere closes its townhall

The District of Barriere has announced that, as of March 18, the district office in "The Ridge" at 4936 Barriere Town Road, is closed to the public until further notice.

All town council meetings will be by teleconference until further notice. (District of Barriere photo).

The reason for the closure is the rapidly changing situation around Covid-19.

Phone lines are still open during normal office hours.

Utility payments can be made via online banking, via credit card, by mail or by dropping off payment at the secure dropbox at the Ridge’s entrance.

Questions regarding accounts, bylaw matters or any other business can be done by phoning staff (250-672-9751) or by email (inquiry@barriere.ca).

Water, wastewater and solid waste (garbage and recycling) will not be disrupted.

All town council meetings will be by teleconference until further notice.

Simpcw First Nation is following similar protocols. The Honoring Young Women Powwow has been cancelled as well.

A BC Team Penning scheduled to be held in the Fall Fair grounds this month has been cancelled. NTFFRA is expected this week to make a decision this week on closing its facilities to all events, large and small.

Barriere Star Journal