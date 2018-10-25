Barriere Chamber open house a place for networking

Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce held an open house on Thursday, Oct. 18, to celebrate Small Business Week. The event was to recognize all of the businesses in the area and to give members and visitors a chance to socialize. Everyone was encouraged "to stop in and meet some other business owners and maybe have a coffee and a cookie".

Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce’s open house on Oct. 18 held to celebrate Small Business Week became a great place for networking with other organizations and businesses while socializing and meeting new people. Pictured above are representatives from many organizations in the area, including; WorkBC, Armour Mountain Office Services, the District of Barriere, the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association, Barriere and District Heritage Society, and more.Jill Hayward photo:

Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce held an open house on Thursday, Oct. 18, to celebrate Small Business Week. The event was to recognize all of the businesses in the area and to give members and visitors a chance to socialize. Everyone was encouraged “to stop in and meet some other business owners and maybe have a coffee and a cookie”.

The event was a success with folks from many businesses attending, as well as some who stopped in to find out what benefits the Chamber could offer and to acquire information. In fact the event became a great opportunity for networking and many who attended were pleased with the information they received and the new contacts made.

The Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce encourages local economic stability and growth, promotes the community and quality of life, as well as represents the business community while providing the means for dialogue among businesses and with the public.

They can be reached at: 250-672-9221, email: bcoc@telus.net, or go to the web: http://barrierechamberofcommerce. com