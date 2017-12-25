Barriere CAO gives update on water projects, garbage and heating

District of Barriere CAO Colleen Hannigan reported on the following items to Mayor and Council at the Dec. 11, regular meeting.

Barriere Strategic Priorities Water Supply and Distribution Improvements Update: The well pumps have been installed and the electrical work at both the reservoir and the Bradford pump house is still underway. Fencing at the reservoir was scheduled to be complete Dec. 8. The signs at the corner of Barriere Lakes Road/Dunn Lake Road/Barriere Town Road have finally been reinstalled. The proper break away bases are still back ordered but we insisted they come and replace and relocate the signage as per the design and not wait for the bases, which will remain on the list of deficiencies.

Solar Aquatics Water Reclamation Centre: The process test results are continuing to improve after a couple of plumbing changes made by staff in the solar tanks last week. We are still waiting on replacement screens for the microscreen drum filter unit. The original screens were not the most efficient size (21 vs 80 microns). The baffles for the equalization tank at the Septage Receiving Station were tested last week and after a minor adjustment by Jim Harper they are being reinstalled with the expectation that the fats, oils and greases (FOG) will be decreased at this point where it will be left to breakdown prior to it getting pumped through the force main into the Surge Blending tank and then into the first solar tanks. The positive effects of this change, particularly on the vegetation in the first two tanks, will take a few weeks to realize down the chain. The suite will also be completed over the next two months. After mudding is complete and painted, a corner shower unit, and kitchen sink will be installed and the donated fridge, stove and microwave installed as well.

Rural Dividend Grant Extension: The grant of $43,000 for the pilot project around the implementation of the operational sustainability plan has been approved for an extension to Oct.31″, 2018. There is still substantial work to complete on the tourism, entrepreneurial and education portions of the project that has been delayed due to the deficiencies in the plant that are being addressed by staff as we move forward.

Commercial Garbage Rates Request: At the last Council meeting it was requested a review of the costs related to the collection of commercial garbage be compared to the associated revenues. It appears that the expenses all in were approximately $33,500 while the revenues were $31,300.

Price for Diagnostics in Cheque Listing: A request was made for an explanation of an item on the cheque listing at the last meeting regarding Insight Tire for work done on the Parks truck. The actual repair was to the starter remove and replace for $272.45 in parts and $105 in labour plus associated taxes.

The Ridge Rooftop Heating/cooling Unit over the Gym: Our HVAC technician for the Ridge has provided us with a price to supply and install a 7.5 ton York rooftop unit to replace the Gym rooftop unit. The price includes the removal and safe disposal of refrigerant from the existing unit and recycling of the unit. He has recommended two options. A- standard heat cool rooftop unit (electric heat and cool). $ 12,850.00 plus GST. B- heat pump rooftop unit (electric cool). $ 13,750.00 plus GST (six weeks delivery on either option.) Staff are recommending option B as we are told the heat pump for the heating cycle is at least twice as efficient as the electric model and therefore over time, more cost effective. As only one quote has been received at this time, staff will ensure that the best possible pricing for this repair is procured to provide the best value for this community building.