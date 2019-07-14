Barriere businesses, it’s time to “Get Your Cowboy On” and “Your Giddy-Up Going”

2019 is a milestone for the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association as they celebrate their 70th birthday at this years Labour Day Weekend event.

The NTFFRA is encouraging all Barriere and area businesses to join the celebration by participating in the Fall Fair’s Best Decorated Business Contest, and this provides a grand way to also help decorate the town.

This year’s theme for the Fall Fair is their 70th Birthday Party, and the slogan they are using is; “Get Your Cowboy On” and “Your Giddy-Up Going”.

For decorating ideas a 70th birthday or anniversary is considered to be “platinum”, so decorating things in ribbons and streamers in a shiny greyish white – tinsel is perfect. Or have 70 balloons scattered around the office, or maybe having customers enter a free draw (or have adraw ticket in every balloon) where the winner gets 70 per cent off of their next purchase.

If you check out the internet (always a fun place to go searching for inspiration), there are two main colour choices for decorating: silver and black with gold accents if you want to be really elegant and formal; or green, yellow and red for a more laid-back and relaxed look.

Of course, you can get creative and do something that combines a little of both – like red, green and yellow for the background colours, and silver and black for the focal point… or the reverse.

Mind you, if the other businesses around you have already started to decorate and you want to stand out, there’s nothing stopping you from starting a whole new trend – why not go blue and orange with pink polkadots? Then of course you can add cowboy hats, boots, hay bales, pumpkins, antiques, period costumes – the sky is the limit!

After all, the whole point is to decorate and have fun.

There’s lots of time to plan something, so start thinking about it now.

Oh, and don’t forget, there are great prizes for the first, second and third businesses chosen by the judges. Entry forms will soon be distributed to all the businesses and if you missed getting yours or have some questions please call Margaret Houben at 250-672-9330.

So, come on everyone – “Get Your Cowboy On” and “Your Giddy-Up Going” by participating in the 70th Birthday Party of the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 31 – Sept 2, 2019, at the fairgrounds in Barriere, B.C.

www.fallfair-rodeo.com