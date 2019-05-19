Barriere Bottle Depot signage vandalized

Barriere RCMP say they are currently investigating two incidents of mischief against signs belonging to the Bottle Depot in Barriere.

Barriere RCMP say they are currently investigating two incidents of mischief against signs belonging to the Bottle Depot in Barriere.

The first instance was reported on May 10 when it was discovered that someone had vandalized a Bottle Depot sign that was located on Highway 5 in Barriere by spray-painting it.

A second incident was reported on May 17, when another Bottle Depot sign was torn down.

Anyone with information regarding this vandalism is asked to call the Barriere RCMP at 250-672-9918, or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.