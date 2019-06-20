Barriere Bike Rodeo for kids coming July 7

Many youth from age three to 16 are already looking forward to the Interior Savings Bike Rodeo coming July 7. The event will be taking place at the parking lot of the Barriere Seniors Centre (next to Fadear Park) and will run from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. There is no entry fee for this event.

This is a wonderful opportunity for area youth to bring out their bicycles and tricycles for a fun morning with some amazing prizes presented at the end of the event.

Participants in the Bike Rodeo are required to go through a four stage course that shows biking skills and teaches about bicycle safety. All participants are required to wear a bicycle helmet and go through a helmet fit check prior to riding the course.

Organizers advise that there will be extra helmets available for those youngsters that may not have one at the event. There will also be a bicycle check station where each unit will be checked to see if they are set up properly.

After the young participants have completed the course they will receive a draw prize ticket giving them a chance to win one of many prizes including a new bicycle, bike helmet, bike lock or other items for summer riding.

Tickets will be drawn at 12:30 p.m. in front of the Bandshell, which is right next to the parking lot at the Seniors Centre.

On the same day, the Barriere Show and Shine will be running in Fadear Park. Organizers of the Show and Shine advise their event will be featuring a kid’s bike category with trophies awarded to the winners.

Youngsters are encouraged to turn out for the Bike Rodeo, and it is hoped that many will also enter the Show and Shine kids’ bike category as well. Youngsters should shine up their bikes and do some decorating to “show off their ride”. Bikes will be judged by the Show and Shine organizers who encourage everyone to “bring the whole family over and check out the unique vehicles, vendors, and some great musical entertainment”.

If you would like more information about the Interior Savings Barriere Bike Rodeo please contact Darin Underhill at 250-299-1130.