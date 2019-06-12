Barriere Babies of 2018 celebrate their birthday in style

The Barriere Babies of 2018 Birthday Party held at the Ridge on June 7, 2019, was a great celebration of families coming together to sing "Happy Birthday" to 13 babies born in 2018.

Young Vincent Johnson had the best time of all celebrating his first year birthday at the Barriere Babies of 2018 Birthday Party held June 7, 2019.(Jill Hayward photo)

The event was hosted by Yellowhead Community Services Early Childhood Program, and Interior Savings who also supplied a photographer for those special first birthday party photographs. There was a giant gift bag for every baby of 2018, with news baby books from Barriere and Area Literacy, and plenty of grand information for parents and caregivers to help with their child’s health and development. A number of area programs had representatives at the party and everyone mingled and chatted while enjoying a tasty lunch and a giant birthday cake.