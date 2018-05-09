Barriere and Clearwater walk together in raising over $11,470 for Alzheimer’s research

By Margaret Houben

Walk co-chairs Liz Gilbertson and Margaret Houben give thanks to Barriere, Clearwater and area residents, volunteers, and businesses for their support for another awesome Investors Group Walk For Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 6.

It was a lovely day, nice and sunny, and not too warm for a walk outside. North Thompson Valley businesses were very generous in the items they gave for the raffle, the door prizes, the mystery and multi-auctions. What wonderful, giving communities we live in.

Final numbers are not yet in, as people can still donate until the end of this month, but here are the numbers so far: total pledges $7893; raised at last year’s No-Host Bazaar $165.25; the multi-raffle $227; the mystery auction $200; an annonymous donation of $20; the jelly beans contest $7; Barriere Elementary’s Pack Hat Day $42.75; the raffle $2214.75; and some corporate donations totaling $700; for a grand total on, May 6, 2018, of $11,469.75.

Since 2008 to 2017, the annual Walk For Alzheimer’s in Barriere has raised $64,006. This year it has risen to $75,475 and will continue to grow until the end of the month.

Here is a breakdown by community of the pledges made for the 2018 Walk: Clearwater pledgers brought in $3366; Barriere brought in $3073; and Louis Creek brought in $50. Donations from outside the North Thompson Valley came from: Kamloops $504; Clinton $395; Ashcroft $200; Surrey $100; Duncan $50; Vancouver $50; New Westminster $50; 108 Mile $20, and Alberta $35.

The individual who brought in the most pledges was Annabelle Stevens from Clearwater with $2286. Team Brian brought in the next largest amount at $1070. Great job, everyone!

Of course, this doesn’t include all the in-kind donations, or the donations of items for the many prizes. A special thank you to the Ladies Auxiliary from the Barriere Royal Canadian Legion #242 who provided the delicious lunch. It is always a relief to know that the kitchen is in good hands.

This year the raffle had four great prizes. Here are the winners:

First prize, tickets for two for dinner, live theatre and a night’s stay in a hotel in Kamloops (donated by D. and V. Stamer) – Brandon Miner of Clearwater; second prize, $350 worth of gift certificates from sit-down restaurants in Barriere, Little Fort and Clearwater – Alexander Richardson – Clearwater; third prize, a leaf blower ( donated by Home Depot) – Petrine Edwards of Barriere; fourth prize, a garden basket (donated by Interior Savings) – Teresa McCastle of Barriere.

Congratulations to you all.

Thank you to everyone for your wonderful support.